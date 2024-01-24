TANZANIA BRACES FOR OPPOSITION PROTESTS OVER POLL REFORMS

Tanzania’s main opposition party, Chadema, is planning to hold protests to denounce proposed electoral bills, the high cost of living and delays to constitutional reforms.

Police have allowed the party to hold the march in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam but warned against violence and incitement, local media reported.

Chadema said the permission was granted following a consensus with the police to allow peaceful demonstrations.

The party said it would lead the protests on Wednesday to pressure the government to carry out the reforms ahead of next year’s general election.

It is opposed to three electoral bills tabled in parliament last November. The party wants them withdrawn on the grounds that the views of many stakeholders were not considered.

Local government elections are scheduled for later this year.

This will be the first ever mass demonstration in the country after President Samia Suluhu Hassan took power in March 2021 following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli.

Magufuli had been accused of stifling dissent after banning political rallies.

Tanzania enjoys relative stability in a volatile region.

President Hassan has garnered significant local and international goodwill for striking a reformist political tone since coming to power. [BBC]