Tanzania floods: President Samia Suluhu Hassan departs from COP to address floods

More people have died from flooding and landslides in northern Tanzania, totaling 63 deaths.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is leaving the climate summit in Dubai early because of the heavy rains.

Homes, buildings, and farmland have also been broken.

Heavy floods are happening in East Africa because of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The government of Tanzania sent 400 rescue workers to the northern Hanang district.

Rescuers are facing difficult conditions like broken phones and roads that are blocked or damaged, the president’s spokesperson, Zuhura Yunus, said in a statement on Monday.

Ms Yunus said that President Samia was in Dubai for a conference on climate change, but she decided to come back to the country quickly because of a disaster that happened.

The COP28 started on November 30th and will continue until December 12th.

The president told her government to pay for the funerals of the people who died in the flooding and landslides. Ms Yunus said this. She told the government to pay for hospital bills for the injured and to provide temporary housing for people whose homes were destroyed.

Dr Godwin Mollel, who helps the Minister of Health in Tanzania, said: “We have a group of doctors and medical officers sent out to help. ” The care is really good and a lot of patients are getting better.

Fanuel John, a man with four children from a village called Gendabi, has been looking for his wife and kids who are missing.

He heard water flowing when he went outside and said it sounded like a ravine. He looked and saw water coming towards him.

“I told my wife and kids to go outside fast, and we climbed a big tree,” he said to the media. “As we climbed the tree, I saw that a flood was coming. ”

“I was surprised to see all the trees falling down. ” Several types of trees were fallend down. “I asked my family to pray,” he said.

After that, the family was surrounded by water that was about six feet (1. 8m) deep

“We got split up, and I never saw them again,” he said.

Another person who survived, Samuel Mtinda, heard a noise that sounded like a car passing by and looked out the window.

He said, “I saw that our house and our neighbors’ houses are covered in water and rocks. ” “I told my wife and kids to go to the school playground and run. ” We kept running until we found a safe place.

Flooding is the biggest natural danger in Tanzania and affects a lot of people every year.

Last month, there was a lot of rain that caused deaths and damage to buildings in Dar es Salaam and other places.

Floods destroyed some crops in some places, causing problems for the people who rely on them for a living.

Tanzania’s weather agency said it will keep raining this month.