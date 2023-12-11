Tanzania launches social media purge in response to VP rumours

Tanzanian officials are looking into people on social media who are spreading lies about Vice President Philip Mpango‘s health.

Mr Mpango appeared in public on Sunday after being away for more than a month. People were relieved and the rumors about his death were finally put to an end.

The Information Minister, Nape Nnauye, has told officials to investigate people who spread rumors.

Mr Mpango says that he was upset by untrue stories being spread on social media.

The vice-president was last seen in public on 31 October, when she was representing President Samia Suluhu Hassan during a virtual meeting of leaders from the Southern African Development Community.

His not being here made a lot of people worried. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa had told people not to guess about it.

The vice-president unexpectedly showed up at a church service in Dodoma, the capital, on Sunday. He said he was feeling good and had not lost any weight.

Some people have been sharing photos of me with a candle, and saying that I have died. “It’s too soon – I haven’t finished the job God asked me to do,” Mr.

I will only go back to the person who made me when it’s my time to go. I appreciate your prayers.

He said he was in another country for work, but didn’t say what it was for.

The information minister told government agencies to punish people who spread rumors about the VP’s location, following Mr Mpango’s request for social media users to be more careful.

“Mr Nnauye said if our freedom hurts other people’s freedom, it breaks the law. We can’t accept that in our society. ”

He said that his order was not a threat but a way to “keep people’s freedom safe”.

He didn’t say which rules might have been broken.

This is not the first time people have talked about Mr.