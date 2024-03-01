Tanzania Second President Ali Hassan Mwinyi Dies At 98

TANZANIA SECOND PRESIDENT DIES AT 98

Tanzania’s second President Ali Hassan Mwinyi has died aged 98.

The news of his demise was confirmed by the incumbent President Samia Suluhu on National TV. According to the president, the former head of state had been ill since early 2023, and had sought treatment in London before returning to the country.

Early this month, the deceased’s family announced that he had been admitted to hospital with chest complications.

On February 29, at about 1730 hours, he passed away at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

Mwinyi served as president of the East African country from 1985 to 1995, when he succeeded Julius Nyerere; the founding president.