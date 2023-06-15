TANZANIAN DRIVER BASHES TWO WOMEN TO DEATH

TANZANIAN IT DRIVER BASHES TWO WOMEN TO DEATH

Two women aged 52 and 54 years have died on the spot after been hit by an In-transit Mazda Atenza destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The vehicle was driven by 34-Year-old Hamidu Salumu of Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania who escaped unhurt.

Astridah Chikwemba and Mary Nkonde both residents of Mulakupikwa village in Chinsali met their fate on Tuesday around 18:00 hours after they were hit by a moving vehicle while crossing the road.

The duo sustained severe head injuries and fractured legs and died on the spot as their bodies are currently in a Mortuary at Chinsali General Hospital awaiting postmortem.

Muchinga Province Police Commanding officer, Kaunda Mubanga has confirmed the arrest of the driver whose been charged with dangerous driving.

The vehicle is still at the scene, the keys were lost while the suspect was evading the mob and further investigation are currently underway.

Nakonde Radio