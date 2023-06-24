Tanzanian Giants Yanga SC Announce Plans To Build Kenneth Kaunda Stadium

YANGA SC ANNOUNCE PLANS TO BUILD KENNETH KAUNDA STADIUM

By Puncherello Chama

Tanzanian Giants Yanga SC have announced plans to build an 18,000 Capacity Stadium that will be named after Zambia’s first President Kenneth Kaunda.

The announcement was made during the clubs AGM today, with Yanga planning to build the stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga also announced that they have made around $830,000 ( K14 Million) in revenue from ticket sales during the course of the 2022/2023 season.