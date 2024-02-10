Tanzania’s former PM Edward Lowassa dies aged 70

Tanzania’s former prime minister Edward Ngoyai Lowasa died on Saturday, ending an era of a political career that fell short of the presidency.

Lowassa died at the Jakaya Heart Institute in Dar es Salaam. He was aged 70. Vice President Dr Philip Mpango announced his death on Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC).

His career as prime minister started from 2005 to 2008 under former president Jakaya Kikwete.

However, numerous scandals eventually forced him to step down, leading him to tender his resignation.

Following his resignation, Kikwete was obliged to dissolve his cabinet as required by the Constitution and constituted a new one under a new prime minister Mizengo Pinda.

In 2015, Lowassa defected from Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to the main opposition camp which had formed a coalition, where he launched an unsuccessful presidential bid against the late former President John Magufuli.

On March 1, 2019, Lowassa left Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) and rejoined CCM.

Lowassa’s final days were marked by a noticeable hiatus from the spotlight, with unfounded speculation rising from time to time about his health.