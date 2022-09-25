TASILA LUNGU SAYS THERE IS MASS CARNAGE IN ZAMBIA AND LEADERS MAY NOT HAVE ANSWERS FOR VICTIMS FAMILIES
She wrote:
We pray that God Almighty, looks mercifully on our nation this Sunday and preserves all our families. As we seek his face, May He bless you all and provide comfort to all the bereaved families.
Sadly many families have suffered so much loss and pain in the last week and many Zambians are looking to their Leaders for explanations as to why our country is recently so afflicted by mass carnage. Many times it is difficult for Leaders to offer suitable responses.
The loss of life in Northern Province of our sisters in the United Church of Zambia (UCZ), the gruesome, brutal and shocking death of Council Chairperson for Mwense Mr. Humphrey Kapapula and now our sisters and mothers that boarded a bus to go and order their produce to serve their customers but sadly will no longer return to their families after a horrific accident on the Great East Road in Lusaka.
Our hearts are heavy and the pain for those who remain is unbearable as their families cry out for answers.
We pray that God Almighty, looks mercifully on our nation this Sunday and preserves all our families.
As we seek his face, May He bless you all and provide comfort to all the bereaved families.
Psalm 34:18: The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
Tasila Lungu Mwansa See less
Ask your drank father. They imitate your drank pa and kill people on the roads.
Zambia drivers and drink ……
Common sense alone can serve people lives
Unfortunately, accidents are not political, no one except God can control them. That is why even our leaders may not have answers because they don’t control them. Hon TL, we are all saddened and grieved, our hearts and spirits are with the bereaved and are mourning together with them. We just pray that God will comfort them as they go through this difficult time.
If only your Father had followed through with ba Data’s plan on Lusaka Decongestion, Lusaka, Lusaka residents would be conveniently commuting by train and modern public buses!
Tasila, you are the wrong person to console Zambians.
Stop showing those crocodile tears!
You are a selfish family who only care about primitive accumulation of Wealth!
Leave Zambians alone.
If you want to console Zambians, first go and give back all that you stole then come with clean hands and Zambians may give you an ear!
Sorry but your consolation leaves a bad taste in the mouth!
Difficult to believe you madam , your father was gassing alot of people but I had never seen you writing this empty trash. As accident is un planed thing madam.
Mapenzi Chibulo family lives in your constituency. A bullet to the head! Your fathers trusted pal Kampyonga said gassing fatallities were collateral damage. Some people s comfort is at the expense of the indelible pain of others. Look who is talking.
What a load of toss from a corrupt woman whose father was the the king of corruption. When your father was raping Zambia, killing zambians, gassing zambians, torture anyone who spoke agains PF why did you not write anything heartfelt then. Stop being a two faced b1tch when you have stolen everything you have from us, the Zambian people.
RATSA has the answers, corruption, make people get driving Licencies, over speeding, wrong over taking, driver error is the common cause then bad roads, because someone got a cut to give a road contract which ended up with a bad road. I’m shocked that a member of parliament does not have information on what causes many road accidents in Zambia
Is this al an MP can write? That is G12 level and no more? I do not get what the message is.
There was so much carnage, when you, your father and other idiots in PF gassed the Zambians, burned markets, stole money and corruptly bought wheel barrows, ambulances, expired condoms and drugs, carried out extra judicial killings of innocent Zambians and the list is endless, except you gagged the media and and the Zambian people only learnt about these heinous and banditry criminality through social media that you almost shut bakoswe imwe, ba konto, ba mwankole and stupid idiots. How come today you have the mouth to talk just because ba Bally is treating you with kids gloves? Naimwe ba UPND ah ah ah ah.
I forgot the game reserve. Stupid idiots, you must be the last idiots to say or point an accusing finger on anyone in this country. You were and are still worse that the Devil himself, who knows if you are not the ones behind the calamities so that you can paint others black? You are the Swines and stupid idiots this country has ever made to know.