TASILA LUNGU SAYS THERE IS MASS CARNAGE IN ZAMBIA AND LEADERS MAY NOT HAVE ANSWERS FOR VICTIMS FAMILIES

She wrote:

We pray that God Almighty, looks mercifully on our nation this Sunday and preserves all our families. As we seek his face, May He bless you all and provide comfort to all the bereaved families.

Sadly many families have suffered so much loss and pain in the last week and many Zambians are looking to their Leaders for explanations as to why our country is recently so afflicted by mass carnage. Many times it is difficult for Leaders to offer suitable responses.

The loss of life in Northern Province of our sisters in the United Church of Zambia (UCZ), the gruesome, brutal and shocking death of Council Chairperson for Mwense Mr. Humphrey Kapapula and now our sisters and mothers that boarded a bus to go and order their produce to serve their customers but sadly will no longer return to their families after a horrific accident on the Great East Road in Lusaka.

Our hearts are heavy and the pain for those who remain is unbearable as their families cry out for answers.

Psalm 34:18: The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

