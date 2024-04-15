TASILA MUST PROVE LUNGU BOUGHT HER FARM – DEC

The State has challenged former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, to disclose her father’s financial sources and prove that he is the one who gave her money to buy a farm in Sinda.

The State, through the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), submits that it is crucial for Ms Lungu to provide documentation of the former President’s involvement in the buying of her farm in Eastern Province.

DEC senior investigations officer Emmanuel Khondowe submits that Ms Lungu should prove how Mr Lungu assisted her in buying and developing the property.

The State filed a notice of motion in court to forfeit farm F/2278, which has fish ponds constructed at K13.9 million, deemed proceeds of crime.

