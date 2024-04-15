TASILA OWNS FARM IN SINDA DISTRICT, STATE INSISTS

The state has insisted that former President EDGAR LUNGU’s daughter TASILA owns a farm in SINDA District, deemed to be proceeds of crime.

Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- Senior Investigations Officer EMMANUEL KHONDOWE has contended that the claims are based on compelling evidence.

Mr. KHONDOWE says investigations have revealed that TASILA had no income prior to June 11, 2015 and August 31, 2021 to warrant her to buy the SINDA Farm Number F/2278.

He has made the submissions on behalf of Director of Public Prosecutions GILBERT PHIRI.

The submissions are contained in the Affidavit in Reply to the Originating Notice in a matter where TASILA has contested the State’s Application for a non conviction forfeiture of her farm.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, TASILA LUNGU made counter submissions that her father assisted her in the acquisition of the farm in question.

