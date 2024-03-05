TASKFORCE TO ADDRESS EFFECTS OF DROUGHT CONDITION FORMED

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Ministry of Defence has established a taskforce comprising the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force -ZAF- and Zambia National Service -ZNS-in response to President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration of the drought situation as a national disaster and an emergency.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma has directed ZNS to commence preparations for irrigated maize across all farms equipped with center pivots.

Mr. Lufuma has also tasked ZAF and Zambia Army to utilize water resources within and around farms in Copperbelt and North-Western provinces for irrigated maize production using drip irrigation techniques.

He says his ministry will leverage the agricultural expertise of ZNS by providing technical and mechanical support to Zambia Army and ZAF.

At the same briefing, ZNS Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi revealed that the service will suspend wheat cultivation this year to allocate all irrigation equipment to maize production.

Lieutenant General Solochi says the service will plant approximately 1,978 hectares of irrigated maize by July 2024, with an estimated yield of 15,000 metric tonnes expected by the end of the third quarter.