Tattooed Kenyans locked out of youth agency recruitment

Some Kenyan youths have been locked out of the ongoing recruitment into the state youth agency for inscribing tattoos on their bodies.

Even though they met academic qualifications and also passed the physical fitness test to join the National Youth Service (NYS), they were found ineligible because of the body art.

Some of the disqualified youths questioned the decision to lock them out of the exercise simply because of their art and urged the authorities to reconsider the move.

Authorities did not immediately give reasons for the move but they promised to issue a statement at the end of the exercise, local media reported.

The NYS recruitment, which is taking place countrywide, began on Monday, and is seeking to net at least 15,000 recruits.