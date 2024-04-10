TAX EVASION PROPAGANDA AND LIES ONTHE CLOSURE OF THE POST NEWSPAPER- Fred M’membe

TAX EVASION PROPAGANDA AND LIES ON
THE CLOSURE OF THE POST NEWSPAPER
The falsehoods and propaganda about the Post Newspaper and it’s closure can never work. Lies have short legs. The issue of The Post is still in the Courts of Law and we have left it in God’s hands. As such, the lies about the Post Newspaper and it’s closure should stop! Many people lost their lives, livelihoods, jobs over a concocted lie and propaganda.
It’s sad to see how people, even those who know the truth want to hang on to the lies, the propaganda. But for those that don’t understand our laws, tax evasion is a crime, and those accused of committing such crimes are prosecuted, and once found guilty, are arrested and records can be traced. Is there anyone who can produce any court records that show that we were brought before the courts, charged and arrested for tax evasion?
Every sincere Zambian knows that the tax evasion narrative to close The Post Newspaper was and is a propaganda, a lie.
The Post was closed for its political line to stand against corruption to stand for justice, equity and peace. It was closed on political grounds, and not because of tax.
Fred M’membe
President of Socialist Party
Fred Mmembe how was it lie? You could have obtained an injuction to stop the appointment of a liquidator. But you were quiet. Are we supposed to believe the story of unpaid NAPSA as well as being a lie? The employees had monies deducted from them but neither that nor the employers contribution was paid to NAPSA. “Mansplain that?”
Yes lies have short legs and from your past we have seen how the issues of Zambian Airways were dragged into the Post. Overleveraging is what you did to the Post without any consideration for the workers. You usually have a lot to say when speaking of others. Rather surpised that the usual diatribe is brief like the short legs and lies to deflect the truth. If you really wanted us to know the truth share the documents of both the Post and Zambian Airways. After all Court Records are Public Records. Its easy to slander others but when the shoes is on the other foot….I guess you now know what that feels like.
If you want to learn politics of bitterness and hatrages try to follow fuledi mmembe who is agent for devil
Fred m’membe is just like someone who is likened to the devil, the man can divide the nation and cause genocide in the country, the zambian people must not tempt themselves to go for this idiot of which it can not happen otherwise they will regret and prefer to have put lucifa as a president, wake up Zambia,don’t tolerate these hyenas