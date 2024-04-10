TAX EVASION PROPAGANDA AND LIES ONTHE CLOSURE OF THE POST NEWSPAPER- Fred M’membe

TAX EVASION PROPAGANDA AND LIES ON

THE CLOSURE OF THE POST NEWSPAPER

The falsehoods and propaganda about the Post Newspaper and it’s closure can never work. Lies have short legs. The issue of The Post is still in the Courts of Law and we have left it in God’s hands. As such, the lies about the Post Newspaper and it’s closure should stop! Many people lost their lives, livelihoods, jobs over a concocted lie and propaganda.

It’s sad to see how people, even those who know the truth want to hang on to the lies, the propaganda. But for those that don’t understand our laws, tax evasion is a crime, and those accused of committing such crimes are prosecuted, and once found guilty, are arrested and records can be traced. Is there anyone who can produce any court records that show that we were brought before the courts, charged and arrested for tax evasion?

Every sincere Zambian knows that the tax evasion narrative to close The Post Newspaper was and is a propaganda, a lie.

The Post was closed for its political line to stand against corruption to stand for justice, equity and peace. It was closed on political grounds, and not because of tax.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party