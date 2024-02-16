TAY GRIN CONFIRMS TENSION WITH MUTALE MWANZA.

Malawian Artist Tay Grin has responded to Mutale Mwanza

Earlier Mutale said she have a number of Guys after her from Cape to Cairo after her saying once she breaks in her relationship at 11;00 hrs she would be in a new relationship at 11;01 hrs.

This looks not to have sat well with Tay Grin who has confirmed the duo have had what he calls some tension.

He also took to the social media and penned down this:

I typically wouldn’t address such matters publicly, but I feel compelled to clarify. Firstly, I want to apologize to my Zambian Mulamu’s who are hurt by the perception that I abandoned my Queen Mutale Mwanza when she fell ill. The truth is, I didn’t abandon her. I stayed in constant contact, checking on her every hour, but I couldn’t visit her at home due to cultural norms since I hadn’t officially met her family- YET. Despite my offer to fly down, she preferred I didn’t. I understand if I seemed insensitive, but my love and care for her never wavered.

Regarding recent tensions between us, it’s normal for couples to have disagreements. I’m not bothered by her posts; those who know her understand her dramatic tendencies, which can be endearing at times

In conclusion, let’s not overreact, Mutale. You’re kind-hearted, and you need time to recover fully. There’s no need for chaos.

Let’s prioritize love and peace.

Malawi Zambia

One Love.

#TaMu