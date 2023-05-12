TAYALI OUT ON POLICE BOND

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leaders Chilufya Tayali has been released on police bond.

Mr. Tayali was formally charged and arrested on Thursday by Police for the offence of Seditious Intentions.

The offence is cited in Section 57 (1) (b) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale says Mr. Tayali (48) of Roma Township in Lusaka was detained on Wednesday together with his Garden Help identified as Richard Siame aged 30 of Kabanana Compound.

Mr. Mwale stated that Siame was released on Thursday after Police recorded a statement from him