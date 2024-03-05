TAYALI SETS SIX MONTH DEADLINE FOR PSV OPERATORS TO PRIORITIZE SAFETY

The government has issued a stern ultimatum to public service vehicle (PSV) operators, demanding the implementation of fleet safety management measures for their employees within a six-month timeframe. Concerns over the escalating number of accidents involving PSV drivers have prompted Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali to call for immediate action.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Minister Tayali has urged road transport stakeholders to learn from the aviation sector in order to mitigate accidents effectively. Speaking at the relaunch of the Road Transport and Safety Agency’s (RTSA) Fleet Safety Management initiative, Minister Tayali emphasized his willingness to reconsider the night travel ban if compliance levels improve and accident rates decrease.

The move comes as part of the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of public transportation and the general public. The implementation of fleet safety management measures will not only address the alarming number of accidents but will also enhance the overall safety standards within the PSV sector.

Minister Tayali stressed the importance of PSV operators taking immediate action to prioritize safety by implementing comprehensive safety measures, including driver training programs, regular vehicle maintenance, adherence to traffic regulations, and the incorporation of advanced safety technologies where applicable.

The six-month ultimatum underscores the government’s firm stance on the issue and provides a clear timeline for PSV operators to comply with fleet safety management requirements. Failure to meet these requirements may result in severe consequences, including potential sanctions and the continuation of the night travel ban.

The government’s steadfast commitment to road safety highlights its dedication to protecting the lives of both passengers and road users. By prioritizing safety and implementing effective fleet management practices, PSV operators can contribute to a reduction in accidents, ultimately ensuring a safer and more secure transportation system for all.