TD Jakes’ camp calls trending allegations ‘false,’ addresses Diddy’s party

A representative for popular televangelist T.D. Jakes, who leads The Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas, Texas, has dismissed as “unequivocally false and baseless” an unverified report casting innuendo about his sexuality and accusing him of being a frequent participant at sex parties hosted by producer and music mogul Sean Combs, known by his stage name, Diddy.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House, told The Christian Post in an exclusive statement Thursday.

“What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.'”

Hora said it was “disheartening to witness the proliferation of numerous deepfake photos and the distortion of words through false, sensationalized misrepresentations, encapsulating purported statements to falsely speculate and attack others, including Bishop Jakes.”

“There is much more important work to be done to create a better world,” she said. “The Bible teaches us the importance of compassion and care for others, especially those who may be marginalized or in need. Chairman Jakes undeterred by false, perverse, ignorant, and conspiratorial speculations will persevere in his continued dedication to create meaningful change for millions around the globe guided by the timeless principles of compassion, service, and ministry.”

Jakes, a 66-year-old married father and grandfather, has been a well-known figure in the Christian community for decades, filling arenas across the globe with followers clamoring to hear his sermons, buy his books and support his philanthropic work.

On Thursday, Jakes’ name became a trending topic on multiple social media platforms after a YouTube channel known as Tuff News TV embroiled the Woman Thou Art Loosed author in a recently-settled lawsuit in which R&B singer Cassie accused Combs of rape, as well as repeated physical abuse over nearly a decade.

In the explosive lawsuit, Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, alleged that shortly after she met Combs in 2005 at the age of 19, he began a controlling and abusive relationship with her in which she was given drugs, beaten and forced to have sex with male prostitutes as he filmed. Combs allegedly hosted the orgies at high-end hotels across the U.S.

On Wednesday, Tuff News TV host Germaine McKinley claimed near the end of a 37-minute video on YouTube that he received an email from an unnamed source alleging that Cassie turned over to investigators a burner phone that belonged to Kim Porter, the late model and mother of Diddy’s children, who died in 2018. Cassie also allegedly shared a USB device containing recordings of Diddy’s alleged “sex parties,” where he reportedly hosted several powerful people, including Jakes.

“I’m also told that multiple male escorts corroborated the fact that T.D. Jakes [has] slept with multiple men at Diddy’s parties and abroad,” the unnamed source claims. “It’s also been said that a young male has acquired a lawyer to represent him as he is set to sue Jakes for an incident that took place when he was just 16 years old.”

The video’s source alleges that the minor, whose family attended The Potter’s House until he left in 2015, was forced to perform a sex act on Jakes. The source further alleged that the boy’s family was paid off to keep what happened quiet, but he now intends to seek his own justice as an adult.

On Thursday, TikTok user jusnene made a video clip of the allegations, which has already been viewed more than 1.6 million times on that platform alone and elicited hundreds of thousands of reactions. The video was also shared on X, making Jakes a top-five trending topic with Diddy. The X video was viewed 11.1 million times as of Friday afternoon.

When questioned by CP about the source of the allegations against Jakes, McKinley did not respond.

Just over a year ago, video of Jakes attending Diddy’s 53rd birthday party in Los Angeles caused a stir on social media.

Derrick Williams, executive vice president of TD Jakes Entertainment, who was also in attendance at the party, told CP that the video was captured during a brief stop at the party while they were on business in the area. Another source close to the situation also told CP that, as far as they are aware, that is the only party hosted by Diddy that Jakes has ever attended.

“As a filmmaker, executive producer and one of the pioneers of value-based movies, Bishop Jakes, in his role as CEO of T.D. Jakes Entertainment, paid respect to the former Chairman of Revolt during the celebration of his birthday,” Williams said.

“Bishop Jakes was in LA for important business meetings, and we felt that a quick appearance at the former Chairman of Revolt’s birthday event was the respectful thing to do since Bishop Jakes’ sermons are aired on the Revolt Network,” he explained.

“We both greeted the family, Bishop Jakes recorded a brief celebratory birthday video and left immediately to take our other scheduled meetings. Any accusation to the contrary is wholly unsubstantiated, unverified, and false,” Williams insisted. “Bishop Jakes will continue to break down barriers and find relevant ways to tell faith-based and value-based stories. This and only this continues to be our North Star.”

-christianpost