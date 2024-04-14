Teacher gets 12 months jail for writing exam for three “O” Level students

HWANGE – A teacher from Hwange in Matabeleland North province was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in prison for writing a Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Mathematics examination for three Ordinary Level students last year.

Mkhululi Moyo (48) was arraigned before the Hwange magistrates’ court facing charges of unlawfully and intentionally sitting for the November 2023 Maths Paper 2 examination impersonating Hwange High School students.

It was the state’s case that Moyo hatched the plan with his accomplice Mark Bhebhe, the invigilator still at large.

Bhebhe was given the written answer scripts and gave them to the three candidates who entered their details on the answer scripts and submitted those they had written themselves.

He was given a reward of USD150.

The matter came to light in December of the same year when Zimsec examiners detected that the handwriting on the personal details section differed from the one in the main body of the answer script.

When further investigations were conducted, it was discovered that the candidates were from Hwange High School.

The investigating team visited Hwange High School on 22 March 2024 and showed the headmaster the answer scripts and the headmaster confirmed that the handwriting on the answer scripts belonged to the accused person.

Moyo was sentenced to twelve months in jail of which four months were suspended. New Ziana