TEACHER RECRUITMENT ONGOING – HH

26th January, 2024

President Hakainde Hichilema has reassured unselected applicants in the recently conducted recruitment of teachers that the recruitment is ongoing.

President Hichilema says the UPND New Dawn Government will recruit more Teachers this year hence the need for unselected applicants not to lose hope.

In a message posted on his official Facebook page and monitored by FALCON NEWS, President Hichilema assured unemployed Teachers of more job opportunities in 2024.

The continuous Teacher recruitment is a fulfilment of one of the major pronouncements to transform the country that President Hichilema made soon after assuming office.

Instead of the 4,500 Teachers budgeted for in 2023, government recruited an additional 2,721 bringing the number to 7,221 Teachers.

The 2,721 positions were created by government by mapping up all retirees, those who resigned, went on secondment and unpaid leave or dismissed from service to create replacement positions.

