TEACHER WHO WORKED FOR 30 YEARS WITHOUT BEING CONFIRMED HAS INCOMPLETE QUALIFICATIONS -TSC

Teaching Service Commission has said that according to the investigation, the teacher who worked for 30 years without being confirmed did not clear so she is not professionally qualified.

Teaching Service Commission Chairperson Stanley Mhango said that long ago, teachers were being deployed upon waiting for their last examinations results

He says in her case, the teacher in question has incomplete qualifications and did not go back to re-write.

12th March 2019

Zambian Teachers Corner