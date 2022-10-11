TEACHERS BOYCOTT CLASS AFTER NYAU WHIPS FEMALE COLLEAGUE

Teachers at Mbozi Day Secondary School in Vubwi have abandoned classes after one of the female teachers was allegedly whipped by a masquerade on her way to school.

Teachers were demanding to be addressed by Chief Pembamoyo, of the Chewa in Vubwi.

Vubwi District Commissioner Given Sakala confirmed the incident occurred yesterday but declined to reveal the identity of the teacher who was whipped.

“I have engaged Chief Pembamoyo, who is custodian of the tradition, on how we are going to sort this issue. I’m meeting the chief tomorrow [today] to discuss the way forward.