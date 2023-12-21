Teaching Council of Zambia to introduce licentiate exams for graduate teachers

TCZ to introduce licentiate exams for graduate teachers

The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) has clarified that the list of alleged unqualified teachers circulating has nothing to do with them being underqualified, but non-compliance with regard to registration with the council.

And TCZ says next year, it will be strict in ensuring that teachers are compliant with registration and will prosecute anyone found wanting.

The council also said it will introduce licentiate exams so that all graduate teachers from colleges and universities locally or abroad are examined… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/tcz-to-introduce-licentiate-exams-for-graduate-teachers/