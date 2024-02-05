Tear gas fired outside Senegal parliament in poll delay row

Riot police in Senegal have fired tear gas outside parliament in the capital Dakar, as crowds tried to gather to protest against the postponement of the presidential election.

MPs are due to debate a bill that would reschedule the poll for six months.

Earlier the government cut access to the internet on mobile phones, to try to prevent what it called the dissemination of hateful messages and threats of disturbances.

On Saturday, Mr Sall announced he was delaying this month’s election because of a dispute about the eligibility of candidates.