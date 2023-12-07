Teen kills colleague, commits suicide in Russian school

In the city of Bryansk, near the Ukrainian and Belarusian borders, a teenage girl shot and killed a fellow pupil in a school before turning the gun on herself.

The incident occurred at Gymnasium No 5 on Thursday morning, resulting in five people being injured, with one in serious condition.

The gun used by the girl was registered in her father’s name. Authorities suspect that the girl may have been a victim of bullying at school.

While school shootings are relatively common in Russia, this incident is notable for involving a female shooter.

In 2021, a 19-year-old killed seven children and two adults at a Kazan school. The following year, 18 people were killed at a school in Udmurtia.