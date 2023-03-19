TEEN NARRATES IN COURT HOW SHE WAS RAPED BY TWO MEN AT A GRANDMAS HOUSE, NOW PREGNANT

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how she was defiled and impregnated by two men of Matero Township.

The teenager told magistrate Chrispin Hampungani that the two men threatened her with a knife and took turns to defile her.

She was testifying in a matter in which a 27-year-old Lusaka man is facing one count of defilement of a child. While his co-accused is on the run.

When the matter up for commencement of trial, the teenager told the court that eight months later, that’s when she discovered that she was pregnant through a neighbour who came to on check her.

“On July 23, 2021, I was called by my father to go and buy school shoes. We went to Mandevu junction and we found the price of the shoes were high. Daddy told me to go back home and on my way back home; two men approached me and told me to go to a certain grandmother’s place who is not related to me. I don’t know the place but I know the house. I didn’t know these men and they convinced me by calling me by my name. I started walking with them and they said dad will find me at that house,” she said.

She said when she arrived, she found the grandma at the door and she greeted her, she never knew her.

“The grandma told me to enter and one of the guys followed me in a room and closed the door. The other guy and the grandma remained outside.

Inside that room I was told to remove my clothes and he removed a knife saying he will stab me if I screamed and had sex with me. The other one also came and they both used me and escorted me,” she said.

The victim told the court that she never told anyone about what happened and only discovered that she was pregnant when the pregnancy was eight months.

“When we left the grandma was not outside. They left me at a junction to Matero East. When I reached home, I didn’t tell anyone. The following day I told my mother’s sister that I was scared because there were some people who wanted to kill me, I didn’t tell her the reason. I came to discover I was pregnant after eight months when I stopped having my period. I later gave birth to my child on March 3, 2022 at Matero level one hospital.

The victim’s mother testified that she discovered that her daughter was pregnant after her neighbour touched her stomach and confirmed that she was indeed expecting

SOURCE: Daily Nation