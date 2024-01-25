Tekashi 6ix9ine faces possible 1 year in jail over domestic violence charges

Controversial American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing up to a year’s imprisonment on domestic violence charges after he was arrested in the Dominican Republic.

While details of the incident that led to Tekashi’s arrest are still hazy, this latest incident comes only a month after the rapper’s girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral (also known as Jeorjina Guillermo-Diaz), was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, property damage-criminal mischief and obstructing justice at 6ix9ine’s home after the two argued over if “he had been looking at other women.”

The rapper’s former attorney confirmed to The Messenger that he was still being held by police after his arrest last week.

Videos released at the time showed Guillermo-Diaz kicking the side view mirror of his Bentley, hitting him with a 2×4, and knocking his phone out of his hand as he calls 911.

After her release Guillermo-Diaz claimed that the incident had been a miscarriage of justice.

“What an injustice the truth is. Everything you see is not what it appears to be,” Guillermo-Diaz wrote on her Instagram Stories in Spanish.

This is not Tekashi’s first run-in with the law. In 2015, he was given 1,000 hours of community service and four years’ probation after pleading guilty to using a child for a sexual performance. Daily Mast