Hakainde HICHILEMA,

JUST DO THE RIGHT THING

THE SECURITY of Zambia’s sixth Republican President His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa LUNGU is a State matter.

It is squarely and firmly in the hands of Mr Hakainde HICHILEMA, our current Republican President.

Now tell me Hakainde HICHILEMA, my brother, just how did those bandits go past you as you were guarding ECL last night?

You see, what happened is a veritable breach of national security.

What does this break-in say about your guarding competences and skills, sir?

Irregardless of whatever circumstances that surrounded the transion last year, ECL made good and required history, he PEACEFULLY handed over the instruments of State power to you [or was it to MUSIWA?].

Thanks to ECL, Zambia indeed remains in the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE globally as far as peaceful transfer of State power is concerned.

Zambia leads.

Thanks to ECL, Zambia remains a shining beacon of democracy in the world.

RB, KOROMA and KIKWETE are all witnesses to this reality.

Do the right thing, my friend, look after ECL.

As a matter of fact, look after all of us.

All citizens of Zambia expect you to provide foolproof security to our former heads of State. This is your responsibility and mandate as Zambia’s Republican Constitution dictates.

Hakainde HICHILEMA, you should listen to me, IT IS THOSE THAT SECURE OTHERS THAT SECURE THEMSELVES.

It is by giving that we are given.

Secure ECL today and the one who will succeed you as Republican President will also secure you.

Secure all Zambians and all Zambians will secure you.

I tell you, this high cost of living prevailing now will cost your presidency, my friend.

It is only in Zambia where when inflation falls poverty increases.

Stop this trickery, my friend.

If a former head of State is NOT secure then who is, Hakainde HICHILEMA?

What message is the State or the burglars trying to send to ECL?

Since you were guarding ECL this morning in the night, tell us Hakainde HICHILEMA, why was there a power outage at his house just before the break-in?

Tell us Hakainde HICHILEMA, was it just the TV sets that were stolen?

What was planted?

What would have happened if ECL was in the house?

Yes, what was left in the house by these burglars or agents, listening devices or something incriminating?

Tell us Hakainde HICHILEMA, is this a warning to ECL or it is just a ruse to search him or to change his security detail for nefarious reasons under the guise of strengthening it?

You see, my brother, because you slept on duty, now our minds are in over-drive, we have 101 questions to ask.

Hakainde HICHILEMA, this country belongs to all Zambians. Govern it well.

Respect the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

No dirty tricks, please!

Let the rule of law prevail.

Do NOT be vengeful.

This break-in is entirely your fault Hakainde HICHILEMA. See? It has now put egg on your handsome face.

We blame you for it.

The buck stops with you, nkosi yethu.

Do NOT sleep on duty, my brother.

GUARD US.

Ufuna tikudwalile?

Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist

9 August 2022