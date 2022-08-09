Hakainde HICHILEMA,
JUST DO THE RIGHT THING
THE SECURITY of Zambia’s sixth Republican President His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa LUNGU is a State matter.
It is squarely and firmly in the hands of Mr Hakainde HICHILEMA, our current Republican President.
Now tell me Hakainde HICHILEMA, my brother, just how did those bandits go past you as you were guarding ECL last night?
You see, what happened is a veritable breach of national security.
What does this break-in say about your guarding competences and skills, sir?
Irregardless of whatever circumstances that surrounded the transion last year, ECL made good and required history, he PEACEFULLY handed over the instruments of State power to you [or was it to MUSIWA?].
Thanks to ECL, Zambia indeed remains in the CHAMPIONS LEAGUE globally as far as peaceful transfer of State power is concerned.
Zambia leads.
Thanks to ECL, Zambia remains a shining beacon of democracy in the world.
RB, KOROMA and KIKWETE are all witnesses to this reality.
Do the right thing, my friend, look after ECL.
As a matter of fact, look after all of us.
All citizens of Zambia expect you to provide foolproof security to our former heads of State. This is your responsibility and mandate as Zambia’s Republican Constitution dictates.
Hakainde HICHILEMA, you should listen to me, IT IS THOSE THAT SECURE OTHERS THAT SECURE THEMSELVES.
It is by giving that we are given.
Secure ECL today and the one who will succeed you as Republican President will also secure you.
Secure all Zambians and all Zambians will secure you.
I tell you, this high cost of living prevailing now will cost your presidency, my friend.
It is only in Zambia where when inflation falls poverty increases.
Stop this trickery, my friend.
If a former head of State is NOT secure then who is, Hakainde HICHILEMA?
What message is the State or the burglars trying to send to ECL?
Since you were guarding ECL this morning in the night, tell us Hakainde HICHILEMA, why was there a power outage at his house just before the break-in?
Tell us Hakainde HICHILEMA, was it just the TV sets that were stolen?
What was planted?
What would have happened if ECL was in the house?
Yes, what was left in the house by these burglars or agents, listening devices or something incriminating?
Tell us Hakainde HICHILEMA, is this a warning to ECL or it is just a ruse to search him or to change his security detail for nefarious reasons under the guise of strengthening it?
You see, my brother, because you slept on duty, now our minds are in over-drive, we have 101 questions to ask.
Hakainde HICHILEMA, this country belongs to all Zambians. Govern it well.
Respect the rights and freedoms of all citizens.
No dirty tricks, please!
Let the rule of law prevail.
Do NOT be vengeful.
This break-in is entirely your fault Hakainde HICHILEMA. See? It has now put egg on your handsome face.
We blame you for it.
The buck stops with you, nkosi yethu.
Do NOT sleep on duty, my brother.
GUARD US.
Ufuna tikudwalile?
Dr Canisius BANDA
Development Activist
9 August 2022
It’s bad what has happened, I for one I don’t support it.But y should it happen when he is out. Y should it be him being the victim of theft among the past president. Thr is need for serious investigation into this matter.
Apiligilimu aliye ulemu!
Have some respect for our Head of State!
Don’t you know the former president has police security?
If there were lapses in security, why don’t you ask those who were on duty?
In any case, the ones who have been frequenting ECL’s house in the name of offering solidarity must be the masterminds behind the thefts! It a PF inside job!
PF Cadres are starving because Kasaka kandalama was taken away on 12th August 2021!
Lungu should stop these visits to Swaziland.
This Banda chap smokes some mad weed. Dobo has taken over his thinking.
Imagine this man could have been our VP right now.
I think God does exist coz we surely dodged 2 bullets, this dobo man and fat Albert. Phew!!!
How can armed Police officers fail to secure the premises of the former Head of State? There is something wrong here.
The mafia Government was the PF Government and such maneuvers can be engineered by the PF.
I AGREE WITH ALLAN ABOVE. THE WHOLE THING MAY AVE BEEN ENGINEERED BY THE PF ITSELF IN ORDER TO DISTILL SOME POLITICAL CAPITAL OUT OF IT. THANK GOD CANINJAS BAMBA IS NOT OUR VICE PRESIDENT. HE IS TOO GARRULOUS! IN FACT HE IS A GASBAG!
There is no way the PF can engineer this. They are not in charge of state police. Of course unless the police report to PF. PF lost power and is no longer on charge of the security of this nation.
Given Anyala Lubinds said they are still in control. Who are you to dispute?? PF police are responsible for this break-in
Canisius Banda is accusing the president. This nonsense must come to an end. He needs to answer for this.
I agree but on the other hand, when a mad man speaks best to let him say what he wants, he may just be grieving!
Canisious Banda, stop being an asshole.
Why did I say that
Point namba 1.
Lungu is and has been the most thuving and corrupt president in all of Africa, so what goes round comes round
Point namba 2
Why are you stupidly askin Bally this question, ask the police who look after Chagwa.
Point namba 3
We really didged a bullet with you, imagin you as veep for Zambia.
Point namba 4
You sound like a cry baby because you are not in government and are simply irrelevant to zambians. Go and cry to lungu of Esther.
Point namba 5
Just shut that hole in your face
This idiot is so annoying and provocative. How does HH come into this diarrhea of the mouth from this rabid dog?
We all know how it feels to lose when you miscalculate your fortunes and end up a shameless loser. The disease these idiots are suffering from is called lossidiotism and it is so prevalent in PF animals.
Surely you expect HH to go and guard Lungu? As what? What is happening to Lungu is testimony that he has never been president legally. So mu bubwa bobe Canisius you bring HH into the wrong picture? Let your father the devil curse you with more madness. Kakoswe iwe.
Iwe caniscious banda stop opening your a**s anyhow what kind of explanation do you want from HH is he a police spokesperson to give you a clarification, don’t just open your mouth like a mad man, you don’t even suit to be called a doctor but just a very big piece of shit,so this idiot doesn’t know where to report cases of robery sure what a shame, just taking the name of doctorate into a very big ashore
This is a sad occurrence. Why call Nakachinda and PF leadership first instead of the Police? How can power be disconnected only to that house? Its not possible. Sunzu has not installed a geneset there? Thats surprising. We all experienced a power outage last night about that time here in Woodlands.Where are the so called supporters of first lady and the “security” personnel that Tutwa Ngulube talked about who he said always move with the former head of state?
The many riff raffs that frequent that house in the name of solidarity are behind this so called theft. The nation had no idea Edgar was out of the country, but PF supporters knew. Check Tayali’s house, Nakachinda’s house, Tutwa’s house, abena Davis Mwila and so on, this could be a scheme by them to paint this govt bad. Just imagine who would have the courage to break into the house of a former head of state? It can only be the PF trained militia.
As for Canicious, God surely loves this country. Imagine if he had not left UPND, he would have been this country’s Vice president!
This Drama is becoming ridiculous. Report this to the police. Your unrealistic skims can be seen mikes away. Next you will start issues of security and asylum sighting security concerns. This is very sad.
Miles **
This is so sad and unacceptable. This must surely be a planned move. State police must be questioned, and appointments of those guards are done by the state. Someone must have been assured of protection and was well informed of former president’s moves.
Mmm this feels like a planned move by pf to make people rise against bally. He is scoring too much. It will not work ba Nakachinda and ba Banda. You want political mileage, it won’t work. Where was security? Former senior army officers are guarded, elyo former head of state not guarded? Sounds fishy. Planned move by the cry babies.
“he PEACEFULLY handed over the instruments of State power”? was there any other choice Mr. Banda? It is is not known who could have been killed if there was no PEACEFUL handover of power. That was just following the constitution. You will forever cry for the missed opportunity of a job, had you stayed in UPND.
Calm down and find something useful to do.
RSA sitting president’s home was broken into and the thieves made away with millions of US $, should they blame Zuma?