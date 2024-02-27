Tendai Biti has been given a $300 fine and suspended six-month jail sentence fined for verbal assault

Prominent Zimbabwean opposition politician and former finance minister Tendai Biti has been given a $300 (£236) fine and suspended six-month jail sentence after a magistrate found him guilty of verbal assault.

The court said he had shouted at a Russian businesswoman in 2020.

During the four year-long trial, witnesses testified that Biti – a top lawyer – advanced towards Tatiana Aleshina after a court hearing in 2020, and called her “stupid” and pointed a finger at her in a manner she believed was threatening.

Biti denied the accusation and had argued that the charge was not valid.

Biti’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama said they were extremely disappointed but not surprised by the sentence. They plan to appeal the charge and conviction.