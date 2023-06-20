Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Shares Health Update, Says She’s Cancer Free

Czech-American tennis player, Martina Navratilova, has shared an update on her health, stating that she is cancer-free.

The tennis player expressed her gratitude on Monday via her Twitter handle after what she described as a full day of examinations at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

She wrote, “Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, proton and radiation magicians, etc- what a relief.”

According to the DailyMail on Tuesday, Navratilova revealed that she was diagnosed with throat cancer, then breast cancer in January 2022, and that she will begin treatment that month.

In 2010, she was diagnosed with a noninvasive form of breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy.

According to Navratilova, the unrelated, early-stage breast cancer was discovered while she was undergoing throat tests.

She spoke about her battle with her illness during her acceptance speech for the ‘Racchetta d’Oro’ (Golden Racket) award at the Italian Open in May, saying, “I’ve gone through a very difficult year, but now I’m OK.”

Navratilova returned to her work as a Tennis Channel TV analyst in March, when she told TalkTV’s Piers Morgan that doctors assured her that ‘as far as they know, I’m cancer-free,’ and that she should be ‘good to go’ following some extra radiation treatment.