Thabo Bester’s lawyer facing attempted rape and assault charges

Tshireledzo Ndou, the instructing attorney for convicted rapist and prison escapee Thabo Bester, is reportedly facing serious criminal charges himself.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed to IOL that there is a case of attempted rape and assault against Ndou and it was postponed to 21 June 2023.

Newzroom Afrika reported on Wednesday that the 27-year-old lawyer was out on R1 000 bail.

Taking to Twitter, the news channel posted a partial image of the charge sheet of a case opened at the Bainsvlei police station in Bloemfontein.

It further reported that Ndou would be represented by Bester’s advocate, Jeremia Pela, who has reportedly also been criminally charged.

Pela is due to go on trial for alleged corruption involving security tender bribery at the Motheo TVET College in Bloemfontein.

Attempts to contact National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping have been made and the story will be updated once he has responded.

In this highly publicised case, the legal duo are representing convicted rapist and murderer Bester who escaped from the Mangaung prison before fleeing the country with his partner and alleged accomplice, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana.

Details of his elaborate escape plan, lavish lifestyle in Johannesburg for a year after his escape, and deeply rooted corrupt connections have been spilling out in court as police investigators dig deeper and make more arrests.

A 31-year-old Zimbabwean national, Zanda Moyo, was the latest to be arrested for allegedly aiding Bester in his dramatic prison escape. He faced a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and was likely to face more charges, said police.

Moyo’s case was postponed to June 20, when he will join eight other accused in court.