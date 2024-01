Thabo Kawana Says, He Is Very Grateful To All Those Offering To Donate Kidneys

Chilufya Tayali WRITES:

THABO KAWANA SAYS, HE IS VERY GRATEFUL TO ALL THOSE WHO ARE WILLING TO DIE A LITTLE FOR HIM BY OFFERING TO DONATE KIDNEYS

Following my post that PS Thabo Kawana was sick due to kidney failure, a number of people inboxed me offering to donate kidneys. Other poured in with various solutions.

I was amazed to see a number of people desperately coming forward to save him. Such a kind and gracious gesture.

I reached out to him with some of the offerings and he responded.

“THANKS VERY MUCH MY BROTHER AND ALL THOSE OFFERING TO SACRIFICE PART OF THEMSELVES FOR MY LIFE. I AM LOOKING UP TO THE DOCTORS ADVICE, SO, FOR NOW, I CAN ONLY SAY, I AM VERY GRATEFUL TO ALL OF THEM.

BUT I AM VERY WELL AND SAFE WITH DIALYSIS AND HAVE LEARNT HOW TO LIVE WITH THIS CONDITION.”

THANKS “