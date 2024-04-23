Thabo Kawana Visits Former Vice President Dr. Guy Scott

INFORMATION AND MEDIA PERMANENT SECRETARY VISITS FORMER VICE PRESIDENT DR. GUY SCOTT

Information and Media Permanent Secretary Mr. Thabo Kawana has refuted claims circulating on various social media platforms regarding the passing of the former Vice President Dr. Guy Scott.

Mr. Kawana today visited the former Vice President at his residence in New Kasama in Lusaka and had a warm interaction with him.

The Permanent Secretary said spreading false and misleading information, especially regarding someone’s health or passing is highly irresponsible and unacceptable.

He has since urged individuals in the habit of spreading false information to refrain from doing so as they do not only cause unnecessary distress but also panic among family members and friends of the affected persons.

Mr. Kawana has wished the former Vice President good health and longevity.

Furthermore, the Permanent Secretary has reminded members of the Public to uphold integrity and responsibility as they share information on their various social media platforms.

23rd April, 2024