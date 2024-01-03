Thabo Mbeki is alive and well,Thabo Mbeki foundation refutes death hoax

Mbeki is alive and well
The Thabo Mbeki Foundation is aware of recent, unfounded reports circulating on social media regarding the health of the
Patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, President Thabo Mbeki.
We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health.
We urge caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly during a time when misinformation can spread rapidly.
We appreciate your concern and ask that you rely on official channels for accurate information about President Mbeki’s
well-being and activities.
Thank you for your continued support and understanding
