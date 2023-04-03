THANK YOU FOR THE STANCE BY THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT

Dear editor, on 31 March, i shared an article which was published by your media intitled “NO SITTING ON THE FENCE AS A NATION”

In it, I raised salient points regarding the need for our Government led by his Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to make Zambia’s position clear regarding the issues surrounding minorities in Zambia especially as the United States of America (USA) Vice President Kamala Harris was to visit.

Many other notable citizens and leaders such as Dr. Nevers Mumba for example raised their voices over the same matter in an amicable way rather than antagonistic approach noted in certain circles.

It’s gratifying to note that the minorities issue was not on the agenda of the important economical matters discussed when Ms Kamala Harris visited.

It’s further worth noting that Zambia Daily Mail in their article entitled “GAY STANCE CRYSTAL CLEAR ” published on 3 April reported that the Zambian Government made its position clear through the reservations submitted following the Summit of Democracy which it co-hosted last week. Would like to encourage the Government to make available these submissions through various avenues so that many citizens are familiar with them.

The voices of many Zambians who dont subscribe to these cultural practice which are not only immoral but goes against the word of God were listened to. This is very important and going forward, our actions as a nation must match our pronouncements even in dire needy circumstances. We can’t sacrifice our good values for a morsel of nshima!

“Trust in the LORD with all your heart,

and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths” Proverbs 3:5-6 ESV

Others insinuated that matters regarding minorities were discussed behind closed doors. They are intitled to their opinions but what’s important in the governance of any nation is that, that which is written down and in public dormain regarding diplomatic engagements is key because, that’s what citizens hold their leaders accountable in the event that things turn out to the contrary.

I appeal to fellow citizens especially the youths to develop the hahit of following with a keen eye and ear Government pronouncements and engage their local political leaders in their constituencies on many matters that affect the well-being of each of us for them to continue to do the right thing. These matters are many; education for all including vulnerable children including those with disabilities, health, the safety of citizens and especially children as it pertains to current trend of abductions of children with deaths recorded in some instances.

Any leadership void of accountability to its citizenry is prone to stray towards mischievous leadership and that is not a mark of democracy but dictorship and we wouldn’t love to lean towards that.

May God bless Zambia!

Allan Mufwana

Kitwe