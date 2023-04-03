THE ACCUSED KISSED AND HAD FOREPLAY WITH COMPLAINANT, OWAS MWAPE TELLS COURT

A MAGISTRATE has heard that actor Leo Simukoko, who is accused of indecently assaulting a woman, told veteran film director Owas Mwape that he(Leo) had kissed and had foreplay with the complainant.

Mr Mwape narrated that Mr Simukoko, popular for the Mushala movie, also told him that he prepared the woman and later wore a condom.

“He(Leo) said ‘I entered half way and then she said no”, Mr Mwapa narrated.

Mr Mwape said at this point, he told the accused to contact the victim and ask for forgiveness “if that is what transpired”.

This is in a case Simukoko, 33, is accused of indecently assualting a lab technician who gave him a lift from the Lusaka Play House.

The incident allegedly happened on March 27 last year around 21:00.

During trial, the court heard that Simukoko asked for a lift from the 36-year-old identified complainant.

After driving to Simukoko’s house, which was later discovered to be a film production house, the victim asked to use the ladies but when she returned from the toilet where she went to change a tampon, Simukoko allegedly kissed her and pushed her onto the mattress where he lay on top of her.

As trial confined, Mr Mwape was called to the stand.

He testified that on the material day after commemoration of World Theatre Day, he was scheduled to meet the victim, who is his business partner in the fine industry.

“I passed through Lusaka Play House around 14:00 to around 18:00hours and found the complainant who was having a small meeting with a group of young artists,” Mr Mwape said.

He since since he was rushing home, he t suggested that the two should instead have a virtual meeting later in the evening.

But when Mr Mwape phoned the victim around 21:00hours so that they can have the virtual meeting, her phones went unanswered.

The woman later returned the calls around 22:00hours but she sounded as if she was crying.

“I asked what her problem was since she was not answering calls. She told me that she had just been sexually assaulted,” he said.

The woman later disclosed to Mr Mwape that Simukoko allegedly sexually assaulted he and that she narrated what transpired.

The following day, Mr Mwape phoned Simukoko and asked him what had happened the previous day.

“He explained to me that after they had gotten to the house because he had taken whisky the previous day, they had agreed that they should be together, and so, they started kissing.

“He said after kissing, he began to prepare her and he started licking her. He rushed to the bathroom to get a condom and came back and went on top of her.

“He said ‘I entered half way and then she said no”.

Mr Mwape said he told Simukoko that his actions sounded like rape before advising him to ask the victim for forgiveness.

Mwebantu