The Barotseland Agreement Issue Requires Implementation Of Constitution, Dialogue To Resolve, Not Threats- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba



THE BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT ISSUE REQUIRES IMPLEMENTATION OF CONSTITUTION, DIALOGUE TO RESOLVE, NOT THREATS

The issue of the Barotseland Agreement of 1964 is very much straight forward and can be resolved if we politicians honestly dedicate ourselves to amicably resolve the issue.

The key issue concerning the agreement is that it recognised the Litunga of Barotseland (Bulozi) as the principal local authority for the government and administration of Barotseland, with powers to make laws of Barotseland in respect to matters such as land, natural resources and taxation. To me, this issue is straight forward; can be resolved; or has already been resolved except that we the politicians are reluctant to implement the solutions that have already been lawfully put in place.

The lame excuse that has been advanced by we the politicians is that the Barotseland Agreement 1964 was cancelled by Government (GRZ) through the Constitutional (Amendment) Act of October 1969.

This laissez faire leadership attitude, by we the politicians, has led to some aggrived groups among the Lozi demand for the restoration of the Barotseland Agreement 1964 for more than five decades now. Some extreme groups have even called for separation and secession. Among the activist groups for the Barotseland Agreement are the Movement of the Restoration of Barotseland Agreement (MOREBA), the Barotse Patriotic Front (BPF) and Linyunga Ndambo.

Inaction by successive government to amicably resolve the key issue stated above led to violent fights between government troops and the activists on 23rd October 2010 and 14th January 2011in Mongu and surrounding areas.

The fights resulted in fatalities, serious injuries, arrests and detentions. About twenty-four of the detainees were charged with treason for seeking to secession of Barotseland, now Western Province while others were charged with riotous behaviour or conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. Some of them were convicted of treason but later pardoned by former President Edgar Lungu.

In my view, inaction by the PF and UPND governments, to fully implement Articles 147 and 148 of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment 2016, and lack of sensible dialogue, are the main reason why the activists, in frustration, are calling for separation, sessetion, and what not. I do not think that threats of charges of treason, imprisonment etc are sustainable. Such threats failed to work before, and will never work at all.

In my view, the basis of the Litunga’s power as espoused in the Barotseland Agreement have already been provided for in the Constitution. The trouble is “luna ma politian”. We are selfish and dishonest.

Otherwise, the Barotseland Agreement issue is no issue at all. The people of Zambia have already spoken on what must be done on issues like the Barotseland Agreement, through Articles 147 and 148 of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment 2016.