The best version of me is being a mother” Regina Daniels says, as she marks the New Year

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is marking the new year with her sons, who are her most important treasure.

Taking to her Instagram page to share adorable photos with her mini-me, Regina Daniels gushed over them. She stated that the best version of herself is being a mother and went on to cheer on to the new year.

“The best version of me is being a mother. Cheers to an amazing 2024”.

Taking to her comment section, many gushed over the actress and her boys.

