THE BEST WAY TO GO FOR CHELLAH TUKUTA IS BEING THANKFUL- Sikaile Sikaile

By Sikaile Sikaile



THE BEST WAY TO GO FOR CHELLAH TUKUTA IS BEING THANKFUL

Chellah Tukuta, be grateful young man. You were given opportunities twice and misused both. Don’t be fooled by social media.

Opportunity in life comes only once. Once you have it, take care of it and change your ways of life. The HH and UPND government gave you a chance to serve in their government, but you chose to mislead yourself on social media by engaging in things that did not match your national duties.

No diplomatic representative would behave the way you did, my brother. If you have wisdom, keep quiet and work silently. One thing people need to understand is that when given an opportunity in life, be it in an organization or a country, don’t assume you are irreplaceable. Being given an opportunity doesn’t mean you are the best in the entire country; it’s just a matter of time. There are many people who can do the same work, or even better, than I can. Always remember that not everyone cheering you on social media means well to you. Be extra careful with life. That opportunity you had to move with the president everywhere if you managed it well would have changed your entire future generations in your family.

The moment they took you outside State House, it was time for you to reflect, check yourself, and mend your ways. Instead, it became worse; even people who didn’t know why you were removed from State House could guess that you were a significant problem. If you paint the HH and UPND government black on this issue, you are being ungrateful, sir. Let’s express gratitude where it is due. You were given something you didn’t even deserve, but you failed to take care of it. This should be a learning point to all of us in our daily lives.

SCS