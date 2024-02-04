The BRE does not represent every ethnic group domiciled in Western Province- Mbunda Royal Establishment

MBUNDA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT
P. O. BOX 940079
KAOMA
Friday, 2 February, 2024
PRESS STATEMENT
We wish to inform the nation that we have read and studied the resolutions by
the Barotse Royal Establishment BRE following His Excellency Mr. Hakainde
Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia’s remarks that there is Ne
Country called Barotseland anywhere. We had issued a statement earlier
supporting the position taken by the President as being nothing else but plain
truth which is znown even to primary school social studies pupils. The resolutions
by the BRE can best be described as arrogance of the worst kind and total
disregard of the Laws of Zambia. They have the audacity to send their boys to
insult the Head of State and to even summon him. Their pronouncements clearly
confirm that they believe that they are a separate state entity by calling those
Lozis found elsewhere in the Republic of Zambia as living in the Diaspora. We
are unable to understand why the Government of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema does
not see ai case of treason in this conduct by the BRE.
The BRE does not represent every ethnic group domiciled in Western Province as
they are not elected by anybody to exercise legitimate authority and impose
their will on other non-Lozi ethnic groups. The BRE are not a government but
only a traditional institution that is custodian of the culture, customs and
traditions of the Lozi speaking people who exclude the Mbunda and obviously
the Nkoya as there is sharp contrast between their cultures, customs, traditions,
language and historical origins.
Since they have summoned President Hichilema to Limulunga to go and explain
what he meant by there being no country called Barotseland when they have
clearly stated that they belong not to Zambia but to a neighboring country
Barotseland, we will utterly be amazed to leam that President Hichilema has
succumbed to their threats thus sacrificing the Mbunda and Nkoya populations
of Western Province. We therefore wish to strongly urge President Hichilema to
respond by advising the BRE to present their claims of Barotseland to the
Chris Nyumbu (Mr)
Acting National Publicity and Information Secretary
Mbunde Royal Council