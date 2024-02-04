The BRE does not represent every ethnic group domiciled in Western Province- Mbunda Royal Establishment

MBUNDA ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT

P. O. BOX 940079

KAOMA

Friday, 2 February, 2024

PRESS STATEMENT

We wish to inform the nation that we have read and studied the resolutions by

the Barotse Royal Establishment BRE following His Excellency Mr. Hakainde

Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia’s remarks that there is Ne

Country called Barotseland anywhere. We had issued a statement earlier

supporting the position taken by the President as being nothing else but plain

truth which is znown even to primary school social studies pupils. The resolutions

by the BRE can best be described as arrogance of the worst kind and total

disregard of the Laws of Zambia. They have the audacity to send their boys to

insult the Head of State and to even summon him. Their pronouncements clearly

confirm that they believe that they are a separate state entity by calling those

Lozis found elsewhere in the Republic of Zambia as living in the Diaspora. We

are unable to understand why the Government of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema does

not see ai case of treason in this conduct by the BRE.

The BRE does not represent every ethnic group domiciled in Western Province as

they are not elected by anybody to exercise legitimate authority and impose

their will on other non-Lozi ethnic groups. The BRE are not a government but

only a traditional institution that is custodian of the culture, customs and

traditions of the Lozi speaking people who exclude the Mbunda and obviously

the Nkoya as there is sharp contrast between their cultures, customs, traditions,

language and historical origins.

Since they have summoned President Hichilema to Limulunga to go and explain

what he meant by there being no country called Barotseland when they have

clearly stated that they belong not to Zambia but to a neighboring country

Barotseland, we will utterly be amazed to leam that President Hichilema has

succumbed to their threats thus sacrificing the Mbunda and Nkoya populations

of Western Province. We therefore wish to strongly urge President Hichilema to

respond by advising the BRE to present their claims of Barotseland to the

Chris Nyumbu (Mr)

Acting National Publicity and Information Secretary

Mbunde Royal Council