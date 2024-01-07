The Cholera Champion has failed- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Cholera Champion has failed

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

In May 2022, President Hakainde Hichilema accepted the prestigious appointment as Global Cholera Control Championby the Global Task Force on Cholera Control -GTFCC.

Since his appointment he has done literally nothing to excite his role or combat the scourge of cholera.

Malawi and Zimbabwe have had the worst cholera outbreaks in living memory and the Global Champion did not visit or speak about it.

Back home there are no tangible measures his government or in his capacity as a global champion has done to fight for the cause to end cholera.

He has not caused the clearing of drainages, has not embarked on public awareness programmes on safe drinking water, water and sanitation, has not promoted any cholera preventive measures.

His Government abandoned the “Keep Zambia Clean Campaign”.

Hichilema’s appointment was at the backdrop of what the previous government had aggressively embarked on to end cholera in Zambia.

In 2018, consistent with the Global Task Force on Cholera Control (GTFCC) goal of ending cholera in endemic countries,

which is articulated in the Global Roadmap to 2030, Zambia sponsored a resolution to eliminate cholera globally a by 2030 at the 71st World Health Assembly.

Further to that, Zambia took a bold and ambitious step to

eliminate cholera in Zambia by 2025, ahead of the global target.

Zambia developed its first country

Multi-sectoral Cholera Elimination Plan 2019-2025 (MCEP).

The implementation of the plan appears to have been abandoned.

The overall aim of the plan was to reduce morbidity and mortality due to cholera, and eventually achieve cholera elimination in Zambia by 2025.