“The collapse of Western hegemony that has begun is irreversible” – Putin says as he announces annexation of four Ukrainian territories

During his Kremlin speech on Friday, September 30, announcing the unlawful annexations, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that four occupied Ukrainian territories will become a part of Russia “forever.”

“I want the leaders in Kiev to hear me, as well as their true masters in the West. so that everyone will recall. Citizens of our country are moving to Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Forever, “In St. George’s Hall, the lavish Kremlin location for the ceremony, the Russian president addressed the audience.

Following referendums conducted by Russian-backed officials in eastern and southern Ukraine, the ceremony to annex four occupied regions, which make up over a fifth of the country’s territory, took place. The elections, which are against international law, have been derided as “a fraud” by Ukraine and Western countries.

He also called on Ukraine to “cease fire” immediately and “sit down at the negotiating table.”

“But we will not negotiate the choice of the people. It has been made. Russia will not betray it.”

In his speech, Putin also accused Western leaders of trying to “weaken and destroy” Russia, while giving his version of a Russian history lesson.

“The West has been looking for and continues to look for a new chance to weaken and destroy Russia, which they have always dreamed of splitting our state, pitting peoples against each other.”

He added that “the collapse of Western hegemony that has begun is irreversible.”

“It will no longer be like before,” Putin said.

“The battlefield to which fate and history have called us is the battlefield for our people, for great historical Russia.”

“West wants to see Russia as its colony, to plunder its natural resources & exploit Russians as a crowd of soulless slaves”

“We’re witnessing sheer satanism in West – Do we want our children to be offered operations on sex changes? It’s unacceptable! – Our future is different. We’re fighting for a great, historic Russia”