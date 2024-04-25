THE COUNTRY IS NOT IN A CRISIS – SIMUUWE

UPND Consultant, MARK SIMUUWE says government is putting various interventions to ensure the country remains food secure despite being affected by the drought.

And Mr. SIMUUWE says the country is not in a crisis, as Zambia National Service -ZNS- and Millers are producing mealie -meal to cater for the public.

He says as part of the measures government has also ensured that there is NO export of maize.

Mr SIMUUWE told ZNBC News that the assertions by the opposition that the UPND government exported all the maize are NOT correct.

He urged the Opposition to stop politicking, and focus on real issues which are key to the country.