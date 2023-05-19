THE COUNTRY ‘S ECONOMIC RECOVERY ON RIGHT TRACK- SPUKI MULEMWA

THE COUNTRY ‘S ECONOMIC RECOVERY ON RIGHT TRACK

Zambians should be comforted with President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent assurances that he will engage his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jipeng (Co-Chair of the G20 Common Framework on debt restructuring initiative) in an effort to conclude the debt restructuring talks as that country is one of Zambia’s major official creditors.

It’s worth noting that the Republican President has already engaged his French counterpart President Macron on the on-going debt restructuring talks as Co-Chair with China.

We are alive to the fact that the country’s economic recovery programme is heavily dependant on the speedy conclusion of the said talks.

It’s also gratifying to note that the Republican President has demonstrated tacit commitment and ability to navigate the country out of its economic woes, given the already undertaken high level engagements.

In view of the foregoing, we urge the Zambian people to be patient with government, as they resolve the debt issue which has negatively impacted our economy.

Statement issued by:

SPUKI MULEMWA