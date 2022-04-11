Home politics PF The current leadership in the country must copy Jesus Christ and forgive... politicsPFUPND The current leadership in the country must copy Jesus Christ and forgive wrongs committed in the past- Kampyongo April 11, 2022 1 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 COMMENT Forgiveness is for those who ask for it.At the same time you’re saying you never did anything wrong. Even with God we repent and ask for forgiveness and after produce fruit to show repentance.No true Christian will hold a grudge.But justice must be given to families who lost loved ones,Chibulu,Matapa,Banda the sacrilege at Memorial Park during burial of UPND member,never seen before in Zambia and Northern Rhodesia and after at a Cemetery. Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Forgiveness is for those who ask for it.At the same time you’re saying you never did anything wrong.
Even with God we repent and ask for forgiveness and after produce fruit to show repentance.No true Christian will hold a grudge.But justice must be given to families who lost loved ones,Chibulu,Matapa,Banda the sacrilege at Memorial Park during burial of UPND member,never seen before in Zambia and Northern Rhodesia and after at a Cemetery.