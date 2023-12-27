The Dilemma of Stanely Kakubo

…was this a diplomatic bomb waiting to explode

Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote

26.12.23

This evening, me myself personally and several other Zambians read news about Mr Stanley Kakubo resigning from his lofty position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Zambia.

If I may say so myself for context’s sake, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in other jurisdictions beyond Zambia, especially in the west and Asia where we copied and pasted our democracy from, it is the most coveted job in town—it actually means that you have been ´anointed´ to be the next President or Prime Minister in normal functional democracies.

So, it comes to this, your education and work credentials must be up to proper high specs, maybe a PhD or a million-dollar business portfolio, NOT a certificate in FOREX exchange on the streets, you are at par with the President in our case President Hakainde Hichilema, a renowned economist and rancher.

Why did the President not give the job to brother Gray Nkhombo or Cornelius Mweetwa, they fit the bill, education, and experience but then I am just spit balling here.

Was President Hichilema saying to us that after all the intelligence we praise him to possess, MP Kakubo was his alpha and omega for that humongous job?

Or maybe our boss does not want someone who can shine a light higher than him because with due respect, MP Kakubo did not cut the grade, look at the list below looking at his education and experience, as a person he is good man God bless him:

Hilary Clinton, John Kerry, Henry Kissinger etc…! look at what they brought to the table and place Mr Kakubo there.

Let´s commend MP Kakubo, the lawmaker for Kapiri Mposhi constituency for ´resigning´, let us not demonise him as he goes through this tough mine deal gone bust…ST happens.

Let us also commend President Hichilema for giving MP Kakubo an ´easy way out´ to ´resign´ instead of firing him because that’s what happened, Stan got canned.

Let us hope that President Hichilema this time around will replace MP Kakubo with someone with an education and experience that can be his mirror, and Zambia optimally mirror.

Maybe a Havard or Yale grad level like Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa. Foreign Affairs is big…heavy is the Crown.

Merry Christmas yet again, hon. Kakubo, we have you in our prayers, God will open another door for you!

Who will President Hichilema push into Kakubo´s boots? Is it going to be someone at par with HH of yet another weak link in the chain? We wait.

How is the graft fight going in Zambia?

Amb. AM 26.12.23 Boxing Day