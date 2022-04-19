The Easter Lesson from President Hichilema
President Hakainde Hichilema kept his low life as he went back to his humble beginnings during the Easter Holidays. The President joined his family at his farm in Namwala. He used his time to interact with his family and old friends whilst keeping himself involved in various farm works.
To me his silent message is that let’s never forget our past! He brings the message that whatever goes up will surely come down.
Therefore, let’s always help those that we can as well as those that we have been with through our struggles.
He teaches us also not to despise our humble beginnings, instead let them remind us of the many others out there who are going through what we went through and now need our helping hand.
This also goes to ask each one of us to always work hard and be humble in life. His message of humility and hard work is there for all of us to emulate.
Thank you for this silent lesson Mr. President
He was just doing it to pose for a photo. For does it make sense to carry a log on your shoulder whilst wearing you jacket? Has he no casual wear or work suit? It is like Donald Trump causing demonstrators of Black Lives Matter movement to disperse so he could pause for a photo whilst holding a bible in front of a Church in the US.
Why was he carrying the log on his shoulder? Why not carry several logs on the ox cart? ( just behind him). What is sub text of this gesture?
@Shokolokobangoshe
It is indeed a publicity stunt and has little or nothing to do with Easter. Easter has more to do with the celebration of the center of our Christian Faith which is about the hope of an afterlife arising out of Jesus Christ’s resurrection. Without Easter, the whole of our Christian religion crumbles. I do not know what carrying a log of wood on your shoulder as President on your farm with an ox cart nearby has to do with Easter. If the President was doing it for a poor household of one of his workers, I would probably connect it to Easter. But he was doing this just for himself. So, what is the fuss about all this really?
The LORD bless our president HH. We are so blessed to have him as President.