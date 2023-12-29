The Economy is so bad that Government must increase salaries for workers-Alice Rowland Musukwa

The Economy is so bad that Government must increase salaries for workers-Alice wrote

I went to have Lunch at twapadula. I asked on of the workers how much she got paid and she said K2,000 and the owner of the restaurant is actually trying to even pay them that much because she can easily fire some and keep a few because the place is not as busy as back then, it’s like ba blue collar don’t even eat out like before.

My point is the government is trying to fix the economy right? that the PF abused right? we all get the point but how will the economy get fixed if we can’t even negotiate to have the $ exchange low so that even small businesses can jump start their lives? Kwacha that was stronger to rand is now useless so even those that traveled to SA by road to get things for sale can’t afford.

if $ rate is going up are government workers getting an increase to their salaries? If a police worker gets paid K7,000 bululu you are getting paid $300 a month meaning you can’t even afford to buy a second hand car from Japan in 6 months of hard work, general workers that get paid K2000 are getting paid $80 a month.

Yes it’s not only in Zambia so you say, but can’t we focus to better our land and not pay attention or compare a village to a kingdom, you can’t compete with what you can’t compare. You can’t compare Zambia to USA or South Africa and when things are bad it’s okay to admit and work to better it not blames and excuses, when it was PF we complained and voiced out, ECL didn’t blame it on ba Sata but rather even tried to lie to cover up, asking people to work extremely hard and turn them into donkeys won’t change the fact that at the end of the Day they will still fall back on high cost of living and not everyone can be a farmer even farmers need a lot farming products to grow their crops or whatever it is, the point is if there is no reasonable prices to accommodate a common Zambian we should agree things are bad and stop making excuses.

We stood with the new government for change for the people and therefore we shouldn’t shy away or mute if the same people feel the need to know what’s wrong.

Before you come and comment here or insult me , ask yourself if you have K10,000 $400 ￼ for emergencies like funeral or sickness or road accidents