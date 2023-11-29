THE EMOTIONAL PRESIDENT

Lusaka Province…At Court, Monday,27th November 2023.

During the tenure of the presidency, a palpable sense of failure has emerged, overshadowing the potential for leadership excellence in Zambia. The President, bestowed with a unique opportunity to be remembered as the nation’s best leader after his Strong Propaganda in his Campaign message, has unfortunately succumbed to the influence of personal emotions, notably hate and fear. These sentiments have undeniably impeded the effective governance that the citizens of Zambia deserve.

A particularly disconcerting aspect of this presidency is the President’s decision to officially recognize Robert Chabinga as the Leader of the opposition, who is under scrutiny for illegitimate claims and actions. This recognition occurred against the backdrop of an active legal case, raising serious questions about the commitment to upholding the rule of law. Such a move not only undermines the credibility of the legal system but also casts a dark shadow over the President’s allegiance to the principles and values upon which the nation stands.Remember how his Government not so long ago moved the Chief Registrar of Societies Mrs Thandiwe Mhenda to another assignment just to have their way? What a Shame!

This failure to maintain objectivity and adhere to legal processes is nothing short of a disgrace. It reflects a disregard for the very foundations of justice and fairness that the President swore to protect and uphold. The ramifications of such actions extend beyond the immediate political atmosphere, leaving an indelible stain on the nation’s reputation and integrity.

As citizens lament the erosion of trust in leadership, there arises a collective cry for Mother Zambia. The nation, entrusted to the care of its leaders, deserves better than a presidency marred by personal biases and a lack of commitment to the principles that should guide the highest office. It is a sobering reminder of the imperative for leaders to rise above individual prejudices and navigate the complexities of governance with wisdom, impartiality, and a steadfast dedication to the well-being of the nation and its people.

ZAMBIA DESERVES BETTER

Edwin Lifwekelo

PF Media Director