The fact that PF are the ones who first knew about Jay Jay’s abduction and then also announced his discovery raises too many questions – Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes….

Koma ba PF!

Look PF, the fact that you are the ones who first knew about Jay Jay’s abduction and then also announced his discovery raises too many questions樂!

Most notably for me is how so many of you were able to get to Kafue in the small hours of the morning, doing so before Kafue residents or the police.

So ninshi were you all in one house holding vigil, olo chenze bwanji?

Elo, the person who found Jay Jay, what was he doing walking kumakolingo at night, and how did he have all your numbers? Are you suggesting Jay Jay is unlike the rest of us and has memorised multiple numbers?

Finally, what kind of private citizen finds a hurt person and does not call the police?

Heneway – tizamvela.