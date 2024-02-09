LISTER KALUVI SAKALUNDA

(THE GIRL FROM MANYINGA )SET TO EMPOWER VOLUNTEER TEACHERS IN MANYINGA DISTRICT

In a world filled with endless possibilities, it’s disheartening to witness the struggles faced by rural communities, especially the youth who lack access to proper education, resources, and job opportunities. However, amid these challenges, one inspiring 34-year-old lady has taken it upon herself to spearhead a life-changing movement that aims to empower voluntary youths in Manyinga and uplift their spirits.

Meet Kaluvi Lister Sakalunda, an entrepreneur, driven and compassionate young lady on a mission to bring positive change to unemployed teachers working on voluntary basis in the district.

Ms Sakalunda who is also the founder of The “Manyinga Must Prosper” a non-profit movement which seeks to empower rural communities, understands that the key to transforming these communities lay in empowering the youth who hold the potential to become catalysts for change. With determination and a focused approach, she has begun to identify the most pressing challenges faced by rural youth, such as high level of unemployment in among youths in the area among other challenges.

As a way to compliment government effort to transform and empower rural communities through youth’s empowerment, Ms Sakalunda will use her entrepreneurial skills to raise funds for the volunteer teachers so that the Teacher–Pupil ratio problem which the government seeks to achieve can be realized.

“I want to help the government by motivating the unemployed teachers in this area because I see the importance of the program as instrumental towards improving the economy of the community and I am asking for support from the stakeholders as the program commences.

The beneficiaries will be picked randomly every month from different schools with the help of the strategic designated head teachers,” she said. Each beneficiary will be given a K500 kwacha and this will go on for a very long time until such a person has been selected on full time then others will also benefit

Through her unwavering commitment and dedication, Ms. Sakalunda has emerged as an inspiring role model, shining a light on the importance of empowering rural youth. Her efforts not only transform individuals’ lives but also inspire hope and bring much-needed change to forgotten corners of society. As she continues her journey, her remarkable story will serve as an embodiment of the difference one individual can make in the lives of many, reminding us that every person deserves the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their geographical location or background.

Kaluvi Lister